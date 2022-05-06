Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photos Reveal First Look at Natalie Portman Returning as Jane Foster

✖

Cameras continue to roll on Chris Hemsworth's latest Marvel Studios project Thor: Love and Thunder, which will finally reunite him with Natalie Portman who is reprising her role as Jane Foster — but this time, she will be the hero wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Taika Waititi revealed Portman's return at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and now that filming is underway, Portman has finally been spotted on set as Jane Foster for the first time since filming Thor: The Dark World many years ago. New set photos give us our first look at Portman's Jane Foster.

Portman does not yet appear in her superhero identity, but it seems like it's only a matter of time before we see Jane Foster's transformation into the new God of Thunder. Take a look at the set photos below:

After playing the damsel in distress in the first two Thor movies and sitting out for Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi managed to convince Portman to return. Now she'll become a superhero in her own right when she becomes the one to wield Mjolnir, which was destroyed by Cate Blanchett's Hela in the previous film. After all, Hemsworth's Thor still has Stormbreaker, and wielding two weapons would just be greedy after Avengers: Endgame.

Portman previously teased that her character would be dealing with major health issues in an interview with Yahoo! During the discussion, she confirmed the film's storyline would be heavily influenced by Russell Dauterman and Jason Aaron's comic run on The Mighty Thor.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," said Portman. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

In the comics, Jane is battling cancer while also being considered worthy to wield the hammer Mjolnir. While she becomes a powerful hero and a member of the Avengers during her tenure, the transformation into the Mighty Thor exacerbates her disease and makes her cancer treatments much more difficult. It's unclear how much this storyline will play into the upcoming film.

We'll get to see how it all comes together when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters next year on May 6, 2022.