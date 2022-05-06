Thor's New Look Revealed In Love and Thunder Set Photo

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder is now filming, and a photo from the set reveals a new look for Marvel's god of thunder. The set photo shows Chris Hemsworth as Thor standing next to Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. It looks like Peter Quill has a new coat, but Thor's look has changed drastically since Avengers: Endgame. He's back in shape as he was before the Blip, with long hair flowing and a vest that looks inspired by the Marvel Comics character Thunderstrike, aka Eric Masterson, who once merged with Thor and took over his mantle as a member of the Avengers during one of Odinson's absences before becoming a hero in his own right. You can take a look at the photo below.

Thor: Love and Thunder is inspired by Marvel Comics' The Mighty Thor series by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. The story sees Jane Foster, played by returning star Natalie Portman, lifting Mjolnir to become the new Thor even as she's battling illness.

More pictures of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt on the set of #ThorLoveandThunder! New costumes 👀 (@matrix_pictures) pic.twitter.com/oBhleQRLQq — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) February 1, 2021

"I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited," Portman told Yahoo in October. "I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think — it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

While that series may be the inspiration for Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel Studios always takes liberties with its adaptations. Director Taika Waititi has practically guaranteed it'll be the same with Thor: Love and Thunder.

"That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts," Waititi told Variety. "But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won't exist. We continue writing even in post-production."

As to how he convinced Portman to return after sitting out Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi said, "I just said to her, 'Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?' Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you're not a superhero... do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn't. I would want to come back and change things up."

Star-Lord won't be the only member of the Guardians of the Galaxy featured in the movie. Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan each arrived in Australia for filming, meaning Drax and Nebula will appear. The film is also bringing back Jaimie Alexander, who also skipped Thor: Ragnarok, as Lady Sif.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on May 6, 2022.