Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Collides With NBA's Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro in New Promo

✖

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness out of the way, Marvel Studios has now ramped up the promotion of Thor: Love and Thunder. The studio recently released the highly anticipated teaser trailer for the film and now they're starting to do some more promotion for the film. During tonight's semi-finals game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, ESPN aired a new promo that features director Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, and NBA superstar Tyler Herro.

In the promo, Hemsworth and Herro are at odds about being a hero, which is a play on words from the Miami Heat players last name. Waititi and Thompson are just are just innocent bystanders watching the spectacle, and it's pretty hilarious. You can check out the Thor: Love and Thunder promo below!

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi promoting Thor: Love and Thunder in a NBA Eastern Conference Finals commercial featuring Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/vmKQqhvfL6 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 18, 2022

From the looks of it, Thor: Love and Thunder is completely bonkers. That's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think about the promo? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!