Thor: Love and Thunder Star Confirms They Don't Have Scenes With the Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder is being released next month, and the Taika Waititi-directed movie will feature many fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only are Thor movie staples such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) starring in the new movie, but it will also feature some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. However, don't expect all of your favorites from Thor's world to interact with the lovable space crew. Thompson recently had a chat with Fandango and revealed she doesn't share any scenes with Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), or the rest of the Guardians.

"Well I didn't... I just came to set to watch, because I wasn't in any of the Guardian stuff and I don't remember which of them said it to me, but someone asked me, 'Is it always like this?' I was like, 'Yes, it is...'" Thompson shared. "I think what you were saying Taika. I think it's like... we're used to a certain level of chaos. Like existing in a certain level of chaos because there's always like the version that's on the page and then... we throw that out and do a bunch... that we know probably... 95% of it will never get to be in the film, but you do it for the 5% that can live there."

While talking to The Wrap, Thompson also teased the movie's love story.

"It's totally exciting," Thompson explained. "We talk so much about representation and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there's still so much work to be done. But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters! It's hard because Taika [Waititi] and I would've even liked to go further, but in the context of the movies, there's only so much we can do. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies in general. I think that will be a little different on the new Thor, which is exciting. And getting to play a character that historically is not written for somebody that looks like me, all of that felt exciting."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.