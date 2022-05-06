Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista And Karen Gillan Spotted Arriving In Australia For Thor: Love And Thunder

✖

Thor: Love & Thunder is bringing some big Marvel stars to Sydney, Australia, where production on Taika Watiti's Thor: Ragnarok sequel is being filmed. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan have all been spotted arriving in the UK by Daily Mail, which is where you can see the snapshots of Pratt, Bautista and Killan all arriving. It should come as no surprise that these particular actors are all arriving at the same time, since the Guardians of Galaxy appearing in Thor: Love & Thunder is a crossover that Marvel fans have known about for some time now.

PHOTOS: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Arriving to film Thor: Love & Thunder

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan apparently arrived on Friday in Sydney on a private jet. All three stars will now have to begin a mandatory 14-quarantine inside their hotel, as part of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Chris Pratt has recently confirmed his Thor: Love & Thunder casting, but Gillan was more of a rumored cameo, unitl now. The Guardians won't be the only big names and Marvel characters involved with Thor: Love & Thunder: aside from Natalie Portman's Jane Foster becoming the Mighty Thor, Jaimie Alexander will be back as Lady Sif; Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will also return; and Dark Knight Trilogy star Christian Bale has been confirmed as villain Gor The God-Butcher.

Tessa Thompson recently teased we could see even more Marvel characters also make an appearance in Thor 4:

"Yeah. I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," Thompson said of Valkyrie. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before."

Like so many of the films in Marvel Studio's Phase 4 slate, Thor: Love & Thunder is quickly beginning to look like a Marvel cosmic "Event Film" rather than just a solo franchise sequel. Fans are now eager to see if/how the mystical multiverse events of WandaVision, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness (an even Spider-Man 3) have any big connection to the cosmic storylines of Thor 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Thor: Love & Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022.