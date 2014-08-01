Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Says Filming GOTG Scenes Were Like Summer Camp

Marvel Studios just unleashed Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters and it was definitely filled with jokes. The film was the first time a Marvel character got four back-to-back solo movies with the same actor in the role, so it was definitely eventful. Natalie Portman made a worthy return in Love and Thunder after she becomes Mighty Thor due to wielding Mjolnir, but the film is also loaded with other surprises. We got to see what Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy were up to after we saw them leave earth during the finale of Avengers: Endgame. It seems like Chris Hemsworth and his Guardians costars had a ton of fun filming their scenes with the films writer revealing that filming their scenes seems like summer camp. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thor: Love and Thunder writer Katrina Robinson talked all the cool behind-the-scenes details from the film.

"I am a superfan of the MCU so there was something really insane about writing dialogue for these characters that I loved," Robinson told the trade. "It was striking a balance between coming to this as a true fan and someone who has reverence for the MCU and all of these characters. For Taika and I to be able to say, 'What are the parallels for these characters? What has James Gunn created? What has Taika created? Where do the parallels lie?' and how to bring that out and use that to tap into the emotionality of this story. Looking at all that Thor has lost and all that Quill has lost, there is a lot of overlap there. It felt like a natural place to have Quill be this voice in Thor's head that can push him toward his arc for the movie."

"It was the first two weeks of shooting, so we got to hit the ground running, starting chronologically in the beginning of the film for Thor. It was such a fun way to start shooting this movie, to have all of those actors there. It was like two weeks of summer camp with the Guardians." The Thor: Love and Thunder writer revealed.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming film with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, the Marvel Studios boss revealed how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

Thor: Love and Thunder is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. The film is exclusively in theaters now!

