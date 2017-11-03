What is Matt Damon’s Cameo In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’?

The latest film from Marvel Studios features characters both old and new, with a lot of fan favorites returning alongside some classics making their cinematic debut.

But Thor: Ragnarok also features cameos from some major Hollywood talent who don’t have much to do with the film’s overall plot. One of those scenes includes leading man Matt Damon in his first Marvel role. And it’s a pretty small one.

Early on in Thor: Ragnarok, after the God of Thunder does battle with the fiery deity known as Surtur, Thor returns home to find Odin flanked by royal subjects as they watch a stage play of the events of Thor: The Dark World.

Specifically they’re watching Loki‘s sacrifice, considering Loki is actually pretending to be Odin and everyone thinks the God of Mischief is actually dead. There’s also a giant statue commemorating Loki nearby.

In the play, Matt Damon portrays Loki, offering himself up in a noble sacrifice and asking that his brother remember his dying act and tell it to all of Asgard. The actor playing Thor (who is played by Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke, of Westworld fame) pledges to honor Loki’s memory.

The play ends with an actor portraying Odin (played by Taika Waititi collaborator Sam Niell) celebrating his son’s legacy, offering the kind of affection that the actual King of Asgard never bestowed upon Loki during his rule.

The scene is very quick and comical, interrupted by Thor’s return after two years of searching the cosmos for the Infinity Stones and the source of his visions. The Odinson immediately sees through Loki’s ruse, and after a few threats aided by Mjolnir the two brothers embark on a quest to find Odin.

Though Damon doesn’t appear again, the cameo is memorable. It places the actor in a unique place in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the actor can now brag that he’s been in a big superhero movie much like his friend and collaborator Ben Affleck.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters November 3.