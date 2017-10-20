Jeff Goldblum Just Made the Best ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Synopsis

Thor: Ragnarok is still a few weeks away from opening theaters but eager fans who just can’t wait to know more about the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in luck. Jeff Goldbum has the best possible synopsis of the movie.

The actor, who plays The Grandmaster in the upcoming film, recently sat down with GamesRadar (via CinemaBlend) and was asked to sum up Thor: Ragnarok in ten seconds and the result might be the most direct and revealing synopsis to date.

“Thor finds out much about his family and tries to save his planet and the universe, while overcoming the machinations of a grand funny fun figure such as myself,” Goldblum said.

While there aren’t any spoilers in Goldblum’s synopsis, the bit about Thor learning things about his family could be a subtle reference to Thor’s search for Odin. It’s not something we’ve seen much of in trailers for Thor: Ragnarok, but we do know that Thor will discover that his brother, Loki, has been impersonating their father for some time.

It’s also interesting to note that Goldblum appears to downplay Thor’s efforts to save the world from Hela as she threatens to set off Ragnarok in favor of mentioning the role of his character The Grandmaster. While we know The Grandmaster has at least some hand in bringing the Hulk and the God of Thunder together on Sakaar, Goldblum’s synopsis could hint that maybe there’s a larger role there than trailers have shown.

What is known about Thor: Ragnarok is that not only are fans eager to see it, but the critics who already have appear to good things to say about it. The film currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 7.7 out of 10 with 30 reviews total.

Fans will get to see how accurate Goldblum’s synopsis for the film is as well as decide for themselves if that Rotten Tomatoes rating is accurate when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3.