Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Is That Much Better in the Style of Wonder Woman 1984

Earlier this month, the first teaser trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 dropped and fans instantly took to social media to rave about it. Floored by its heavy 1980’s tones — it is set in 1984, after all — the trailer quickly became a trending topic on Twitter and across the internet. One the quickest trends adopted from the trailer was using it as a basis for fan edits, meaning fans would take the musical track and add it to the trailer of their favorite movies. Thor: Ragnarok is the latest blockbuster to enter the trend and…well, it’s practically picture perfect.

With the epic visuals from Taika Waititi and Mark Mothersbaugh’s synth-based score we already got in Ragnarok, the remixed version of New Order’s “Blue Monday” was a perfect fit. Almost too perfect, in fact. Check it out, courtesy of YouTuber EMM, above!

After turning the third Thor into a smash hit, Waititi is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunder, the first time an MCU character has gotten a fourth solo film. If you’re curious, Love and Thunder is going to double the “nuts” Ragnarok was. “It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic,” Waititi previously said of the fourth Thor installment. “It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.”

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.