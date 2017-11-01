‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Reveals Villain Cut From Movie

The latest film from Marvel Studios is packed with classic villains, as Thor, Hulk, and Valkyrie take on Surtur, Skurge, the Grandmaster, and Hela with the fate of the universe at stake.

But director Taika Waititi revealed that one other Thor baddie was cut from Thor: Ragnarok while playing a surprisingly difficult game involving IKEA furniture. Check out the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game, called “Thor Villain or IKEA Furniture?” was hosted by IGN at the junket for Thor: Ragnarok, and features Waititi going against the team of Tessa Thomson (Valkyrie) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) as they’re forced to choose between comic book character and Swedish furniture.

Asked if the name “Perrikus” belongs to a Thor villain or a piece of IKEA furniture, Waititi correctly guessed the answer as a Marvel Comic character. He then revealed that the Dark God was originally going to be in Thor: Ragnarok.

Perrikus was created by Dan Jurgens and John Romita Jr. in their relaunch of Thor from the late ’90s. The character is an antitheses to an Asgardian, coming to war with the gods after his wife was killed in battle. He is a powerful foe who temporarily destroyed Mjolnir and had the strength to beat Thor into his human form of Donald Blake.

Looking at the parallels between Perrikus and Hela, and the similar plots between his comic arc and the story of the film, it’s not difficult to see how Perrikus could replace Hela. But given how obscure the character is, Hela is a much better inclusion.

Perrikus could even take the place of Surtur in the film, but again, Surtur is much more recognizable in the Marvel Comics canon.

Given Waititi’s preference for the obscure and strange, the fact that this weird villain was even considered is hardly surprising. The Kirby-esque design lent itself to the aesthetic of the film, and his motivations and powers would work in the plot too.

But there’s always Thor 4, and if Waititi returns for another installment fans have a leg up in the speculation game.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters November 3.