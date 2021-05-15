TikTok-er Perfects Ryan Reynolds Impression

✖

One TikTok fan decided to debut their Ryan Reynolds impersonation and the Internet absolutely loved it. Joe Gaudet is a voice actor and he has the Deadpool actor completely nailed. When that first TikTok hit the platform, many started getting in their FYP tab and it all began to pick up steam. Now, thousands have seen the impression and want Reynolds to acknowledge it in some capacity. (Don’t put it past him, the Marvel star has a penchant for capitalizing on Internet trends with hilarious commercials for Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.) So, you can check out Gaudet’s rendition of the cheeky superhero down below and follow him at his Twitter account as well.

Recently, Maximum Effort, Reynolds’ production company announced a partnership with Paramount. "Ryan is 100% committed to entertaining the audience and works tirelessly to do so," Emma Watts, president of Paramount's motion picture group said in a press statement. "His company is aptly named, and I'm thrilled to have Maximum Effort in the Paramount fold."

Reynolds chimed in, "We are so happy the next chapter of Maximum Effort will be written at Paramount. The Deadpool movies would never have happened without Jim Gianopulos and Emma Watts and personally, I've come to rely on Emma's incredible insights and instincts. Moviegoing deserves a comeback and we're excited to help make it happen with Jim, Emma and the rest of the Paramount team."

Free Guy is just down the road and Reynolds recently called the role his favorite filming experience in a virtual press conference.

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," Reynolds revealed. "It's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks to a broader spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

