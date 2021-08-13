Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount

✖

Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions has signed a three-year first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. That teams Reynolds back up with some of the same former 20th Century Fox executives that greenlit Deadpool and Deadpool 2 into theaters (Deadpool 3 remains under Disney's control via Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios). Reynolds and George Dewey, another former Fox executive, founded Maximum Effort in 2018, which got the studio into Deadpool 2's production credits. Paramount and Maximum Effort did not announce any new projects with the deal, but the agreement covers all films coming out of Maximum Effort regardless of those projects' proposed budgets.

"Ryan is 100% committed to entertaining the audience and works tirelessly to do so," said Emma Watts, president of Paramount's motion picture group, in a statement. "His company is aptly named, and I'm thrilled to have Maximum Effort in the Paramount fold."

Reynolds added, "We are so happy the next chapter of Maximum Effort will be written at Paramount. The Deadpool movies would never have happened without Jim Gianopulos and Emma Watts and personally, I've come to rely on Emma's incredible insights and instincts. Moviegoing deserves a comeback and we're excited to help make it happen with Jim, Emma and the rest of the Paramount team."

Maximum Effort's next release is Free Guy, the long-delayed video game comedy releasing in August. Reynolds has described Free Guy as his favorite filming experience.

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," Reynolds shared during a virtual press conference for the film. "It's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks to a broader spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

The studio also wrapped production on The Adam Project, a sci-fi time travel film heading to Netflix. The film pairs Reynolds with Avengers star Mark Ruffalo.

Are you excited to see what comes from Maximum Effort's deal with Paramount? Let us know in the comments. Free Guy opens in theaters on August 13th.