NFL Draft 2021: Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Kansas City Chiefs Fan Proposing “Deadpool-Style”

One Kansas City Chiefs fan decided to propose to his girlfriend like Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds had to wish the happy couple congratulations. The NFL Draft is going on in Cleveland, Ohio right now, but the KC fans probably had the wildest moment of the day. Before announcing Trey Smith as the newest member of the team, the fan doing the honors had to break out that ring pop. The team account had to relish the happy moment with everybody at home watching. It wasn’t long before Reynolds figured out about it. (He was tagged in the tweet after all!) But, he managed to get a zinger in there before the end of his message. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is a notorious Chiefs fan. He’s from Kansas City and avidly supports all their teams. So, to see someone invoke Deadpool during that moment is a bit of a surprise. At any rate, congratulations to the couple and their success moving forward.

I thought everyone in KC was an Ant-Man fan. Congrats to the happy couple! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 1, 2021

When they won the Super Bowl in 2020, the Marvel star actually told Fox that he didn’t know exactly what to do. "It feels like I'm seeing colors for the first time in my life," Rudd said on the field. "Nothing's better than this, nothing's better." Then the Ant-Man actor told a quick story about his son Jack’s nose bleed. "It doesn't even feel real, it really does not even feel real...I had a bloody nose, I didn't even know it had happened,” Jack Rudd said.

Funnily enough, another superhero actor is a fan of the team. Superman star Henry Cavill roots for Kansas City as well. He told Rich Eisen how that came to be a few years ago.

"Spending a lot of time in America, learning to enjoy football, I realized I had to choose a team," Cavill explained to the sports host. "It’s never wise to choose a team based on who your partner is, because what if you fall out? It’s also good to have some rivalry in the house anyway. I was trying to think of something that would always stick. I figured Superman’s from Kansas. I was playing Superman at the time. It just kind of made sense to me."

