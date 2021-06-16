The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: Ryan Reynolds Unveils New Red Band Trailer

Bodyguarding is a dangerous line of work, and unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, he seems to continue to be the right man for the job. This summer, Reynolds will return to the action of The Hitman's Bodyguard for a high-octane sequel called The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. While the first film revolved around Reynolds' character Bryce protecting a dangerous hitman named Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), this new entry shifts the focus to Darius' wife, played by Salma Hayek. Of course things become more difficult just as Bryce is trying to get out of the bodyguarding game for good.

About a month after the debut of the first trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Reynolds took to Twitter to unveil another red band trailer for the movie. As expected, it's full of language and violence, and it's exactly what fans of the first film have come to expect. You can watch the trailer below!

I never know if we're filming or if this stuff just happens when you hang out with @SamuelLJackson and @SalmaHayek. #HitmansWifesBodyguard June 16. pic.twitter.com/7dZ7qLCKzT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 13, 2021

Here's the official synopsis for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard:

"Bryce – still unlicensed and under scrutiny – is forced into action by Darius and his wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as… well, you'll have to see."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has seen several different release dates as it gears up for its debut, which isn't exactly an uncommon situation given everything that has happened over the last year. It was originally set for August of 2020, only to get delayed by a full year due to the pandemic. Lionsgate then decided to move the release date up a couple of months to June.

What did you think of the new red band trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard? Will you be checking out the new movie this summer? Let us know in the comments!

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set to hit theaters on June 16th.