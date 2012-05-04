Loki Trends On Tom Hiddleston's Birthday

What better way is there to wish your favorite celebrity well on their birthday than by shouting their name across social media over and over again until it trends? Well, the answer is to shout out the fan-favorite character they have been portraying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until that character's name trends. Marvel fans did just that for Tom Hiddleston today. Hiddleston turned 40 on Wednesday and to celebrate his fans got vocal online, earning, "Loki," a spot in Twitter's "Trending," tab. Hiddleston debuted as the MCU's Loki in 2011 and will be reprising the role for the first time since Avengers: Infinity War when the Loki series debuts on Disney+.

Hiddleston's journey with Marvel has been quite an adventure. The actor originally auditioned to play Thor but the role went to Chris Hemsworth. His acting chops (and probably charismatic dedication, as well) still earned him a spot in the film and future for the franchise, an integral job which would have heroic and villainous turns. As Hiddleston recalled in a 2018 interview with ComicBook.com, the actor was one of the first few to know where the MCU was going with its overarching story.

"I did know about Thanos. I knew that ahead of time," Hiddleston said, talking about his work in 2012's The Avengers. "I had lots of conversations wit Joss Whedon about, 'This scepter that can poison people's minds, it can poison Stellan Skarsgard, Jeremy Renner, why do I have that power? When I open the wormhole and these aliens come in, whose aliens are these? When I have that conversation with the Other, who is he working for?' I was one of the only people that had to know that information. The other actors playing the Avengers just had to know they're up against Loki but I was like, 'Okay, so I'm having a conversation with this alien?' So, yeah, I knew about Thanos and it's amazing to see it all come around."

Since Loki has become so popular, Hiddleston's fans are sharing some extra love for him and the character online today. Below are some of the top tweets from the Loki trend!