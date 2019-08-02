Tom Hiddleston Confirms When Marvel’s Loki Starts Filming

At the moment, Avengers star Tom Hiddleston is pretty busy getting ready for his Broadway debut in Betrayal. Shortly after Hiddleston’s Broadway debut ends its run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the superstar will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to film his own spin-off streaming show. In support of his Betrayal role, Hiddleston spoke with EW about the play, sure to drop a quick nugget about the start of principal photography for Loki.

“Loki will start at the top of next year,” Hiddleston explains. “He’s such a classical character. [Thor and Loki], they’re from Norse myths — they have a kind of gravitas to them. Robert in Betrayal is much more earthbound. They’re both very complex, but Robert is a publisher and a husband and a father. Loki is the god of mischief. [Laughs] Two quite different figures.”

Thanks to the magic of time travel and the multiverse, this new Disney+ will spin out of the events featuring the Asgardian in Avengers: Endgame. Because of that, the character won’t feature any of the character development we saw in Thor: The Dark World or Thor: Ragnarok. Hiddleston previously teased the timeline of the show — plus it’s lengthened format — will allow for an exciting pace.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

“Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Loki lands on Disney+ spring 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.