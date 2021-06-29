This TikTok of Tom Holland Saying He Wants to Play Spider-Man Years Before Getting the Job Is Adorable

✖

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe being the biggest franchise Hollywood has ever seen, Tom Holland is arguably one of the most popular actors in all of Tinsel Town. The Spider-Man superstar will soon have his own trilogy complete, and has quite a bit of job security should he want to continue in playing Peter Parker for the foreseeable future. He's been in the MCU since Captain America: Civil War debuted in 2016, and the actor himself has had his eyes on the role long before that.

Now, a video of Holland saying he wanted to play the web-slinging favorite back in 2014 has gone viral on TikTok once again as fans applaud the actor for manifesting his superhero dreams. At the time, Holland was on the red carpet for an event hosted in part by Empire magazine.

"It's impossible to say something you exactly want to do, but something with action or comedy, maybe something that's less serious," Holland said about his future projects. "What kind of superhero would I want to play? Maybe get ready to play Spider-Man in ten years' time for the reboot of the reboot."

When Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December, Holland will have played the character in six different movies. After work on the Spidey sequel is officially complete, Holland has said he plans to take a break from it for a bit to reassess his future in the franchise.

"I’m going to take a break and travel the world," Holland told USA Today earlier this year when asked what he's doing after wrapping No Way Home. "It's the first time since I signed on to [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

