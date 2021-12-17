Tom Holland Will Not Be Under Contract After Spider-Man: No Way Home

✖

Tom Holland joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He went on to release Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home in that same year. In that same time since 2016, Holland has also starred in Chaos Walking, Cherry, Uncharted, Onward, Dolittle, Spies in Disguise, and The Devil All The Time. In other words, the 24-year-old actor has been busy. Very, very busy. Following his work on Spider-Man: No Way Home, due out for release in December with production expected to wrap early this year, Holland is taking a hiatus from acting and getting some time for himself.

"I’m going to take a break and travel the world," Holland told USA Today when asked his plans after wrapping No Way Home. "It's the first time since I signed on to [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."

While Holland is very much looking forward to a break, he admits he would like to continue playing Marvel's Spider-Man for as long as the filmmakers will have him. “I'm very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me. If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there,” Holland says. “But Cherry was our big leap. I'm really interested to see the types of doors that it opens and the doors that it closes.”

The cinematic future for Spider-Man remains unclear, for now. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the last Spider-Man film which Sony and Marvel Studios have agreed to jointly make, with their agreement expiring following one more appearance from Holland in a Marvel Studios title after this December's movie. Whether or not they continue to work together beyond this or if Sony decides to make their own movies independently of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios remains to be seen.

