Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home Video Features the Cast Having Fun in London

Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally hitting theaters next week which means the cast is currently in press tour mode. Their world travels recently brought them to London as seen in a new compilation video posted by Tom Holland. The video features Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jacob Batalon, director Jon Watts, a few friendly pups, and more! It's obvious these actors are having a blast together, which only makes us more excited for the upcoming film.

"London it was real. Next stop The big Apple! @harryholland64 I think this is the best video yet," Tom wrote. (Harry is Tom's brother! You can follow him on Instagram here.)

A fun through line of the video is Batalon hinting that Holland has a secret, but it keeps cutting away every time he's about to reveal the juicy truth. There's also a great moment where Holland gives a particularly loud dog a nickname.

"This one is Anthony Mackie because Anthony Mackie never shuts up," he joked. (Shout-out to our new Cap!)

Man fans commented on the post, clearly enjoying the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the press tour.

"Everyone say thank you Harry Holland for making these INCREDIBLE videos," @tomhollandcharm wrote.

"Are we ever going to find out the secret," @tomdaya.marvel wondered.

Many other fans in the comments section were distracted by the fact that Holland changed his profile photo on Instagram.

"YOU CHANGED YOUR PROFILE PICTURE OMG IT'S GONNA TAKE ME SO LONG TO GET USED TO IT," @tomhollandcharm added.

"NOW WATCH ALL YOUR FANS CHANGING THEIR PROFILE PHOTOS," @chaoswalkingupdates replied.

(Those Holland fans love expressing their excitement through caps, and we respect it!)

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.