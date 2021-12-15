Tom Holland Puts Spider-man: No Way Home Interview on Hold to Watch Zendaya Walk Red Carpet

Fans were stunned by Zendaya’s appearance in a spider-web dress on the red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s premiere. Zendaya’s No Way Home co-star and real-life boyfriend Tom Holland was no exception. Holland paused in the middle of an interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch Zendaya walk the carpet. “I think Zendaya just showed up,” Holland said after hearing the increased volume from the gathering crowd of fans. “That sounds like Zendaya just showed up.” He then pulled away from the microphone in his face to see Zendaya’s arrival for himself. You can see the moment for yourself embedded in the video below.

When he finally got back to focusing on the new blockbuster movie he just starred in, Holland said, “I honestly feel a little bit numb. This has been the most incredible experience. This whole journey from the day I got cast. My agent’s here and we were just talking about the moment I got my first callback, and we thought, ‘Oh, wow, maybe I could actually get this film.’ And here we are promoting Spider-Man 3. I am blown away. To share it with my friends and my family. Honestly, this means the world.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The film features several returning villains from past Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

What do you think of Tom Holland’s reaction to Zendaya’s arrival on the No Way Home red carpet? What about Zendaya’s dress? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.