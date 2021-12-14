Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Zendaya’s Red Carpet Appearance at the Premiere

Monday night saw the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while fans around the world were undeniably excited to see the film’s stars as they celebrated the highly anticipated Sony/Marvel film, it wasn’t just the excitement for the movie that had fans taking to the internet freaking out. Star Zendaya stole the red carpet with her spiderweb-inspired look and while the third installment of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy might be the most exciting movie of the year, it paled in comparison to the excitement Zendaya caused with her incredible red-carpet style.

According to the Daily Mail, Zendaya was wearing a custom Maison Valentino dress designed to resemble a spider’s web — fitting for the occasion. It was paired with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps and the star also wore a lace and beaded mask that resembled a spider as well. The look was put together by Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outfit was stunning and from the way fans reacted online, Zendaya absolutely understood the assignment as it were. Twitter was buzzing with fans praising the star’s look. From the shoes to the mask to the dress even to her makeup, fans loved Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Now Way Home red-carpet look — and you can read on for some of our favorite reactions.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, and Benedict Wong as Wong. It also features several actors reprising their villain roles from previous Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Rhys Ifans as the Lizard.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Zendaya wearing a spider web pattern dress to the premiere is everything https://t.co/IOnvC6SFWr — ScottieMcScottFace (@ScottieWild24) December 14, 2021

zendaya in the spider-web dress i’m on the floor — roxanne (@fearlessbuffy) December 14, 2021

her makeup like……. NO ONE is doing it like zendaya pic.twitter.com/FaNXaQidY1 — amb (@ZNDAYAFILM) December 14, 2021

Ate everyone alive