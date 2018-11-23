A Former Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends Exclusive Is About to Get 60% Cheaper

Toys ‘R’ Us may be sitting out this Black Friday, but its legacy lives on! A massive Black Friday deal is about to drop on one of the most coveted of the final Hasbro Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends exclusives. However, you are going to need to be quick if you want to get your hands on it.

Entertainment Earth is giving us an hour lead time to let you know that the Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 6-inch figure three-pack will be on sale right here with free shipping starting at 2pm EST today, November 23rd for only $19.99 (60% off). We have been told that the stock is fairly decent on this one, but they will still sell out in minutes. Get ready now (you might also want to peruse their other Black Friday deals while you wait). The official description reads:

“So a blaster-toting raccoon, an angst-ridden teenage tree, and an Asgardian god walk into a galaxy… What, you were expecting a punchline? With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 3-pack features 3 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Imagine Thor, the God of Thunder himself, joining forces with everyone’s favorite space-hopping mercenary duo, Rocket and Groot, to guard the galaxy against the forces of evil! Create epic interplanetary adventures with these 6-inch scale figures from the Marvel Legends Series, where heroes and villains are more than super; they’re legendary. Includes 3 figures and 2 accessories.”

