Tumblr’s Top TV and Movies of 2021 Include Some Surprising Marvel Favorites

The end of the year is almost upon us, and everybody is already taking the opportunity to look back on some of their favorite things from 2021. For the beloved microblogging website Tumblr, that involved the launch of their expansive “Year in Review” feature, which provides a data-driven look at the most popular things on the site. Among the lists and deep dives were breakdowns of the platform’s most buzzed-about movies and television shows of the year, which include a wide array of fan-favorites from the Marvel universe.

Despite airing its final episodes in November of last year, Supernatural topped the list of TV shows. 2021’s array of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows also found prominent places on the list, with Loki at #2, WandaVision at #6, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at #7. You can check out the full Top 10 list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supernatural Loki The Owl House The Mandalorian Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shadow and Bone Avatar: The Last Airbender Druck

“Loki has been popular on Tumblr ever since he first appeared in the movies,” Tumblr Trends Expert Cates Holderness told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “There is an immediate love. Tumblr loves a good villain. People on Tumblr love a good villain, especially one with questionable morals who has a heart of gold. And so we saw a lot of Tumblr users just immediately adopt Loki as their fave. Of course, Tom Hiddleston, always been super popular on Tumblr as well. So there was a lot of overlap there. It’s been interesting. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has rolled out, and with the most recent movie, we really have seen a steady passion for this character throughout the years. We see with fanfic. We see it with GIF edits. We see it with meta-commentary. People on Tumblr just really love Loki.”

In terms of movies, Marvel dominated the list in some unexpected ways, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage at #1, Black Widow at #3, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at #11. Other standouts included the Pixar hit Luca, and fandom mainstays such as Lord of the Rings, Twilight, and even Dead Poets Society.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Luca Black Widow Lord of the Rings The Old Guard Cruella Twilight Raya and the Last Dragon Dead Poets Society Wonder Woman

What do you think of Tumblr’s top movies and TV shows of 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!