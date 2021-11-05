Twitter Celebrates Eternals Star Angelina Jolie’s 46th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie! The Oscar-winning star known for roles ranging from Girl, Interrupted to Tomb Raider turned 46 on June 4th. Jolie has many iconic movies under her belt, but fans are especially excited to see her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Eternals later this year. In addition to acting, Jolie is also known for her humanitarian work, which means there's a whole lot to honor on Jolie's special day. In fact, she's currently a trending topic on Twitter.

Before checking out some of the birthday posts in Jolie's honor, here's what the star recently had to say about Chloé Zhao's recent Oscar win. The Eternals director took home the awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland. "I was thrilled," Jolie told Collider about Zhao's victory. "We all know her talent, I'm fortunate to say I know her as a person and she's a great lady. So it's deserving in many ways."

You can check out some of the birthday tweets for Jolie below...