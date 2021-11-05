Twitter Celebrates Eternals Star Angelina Jolie’s 46th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie! The Oscar-winning star known for roles ranging from Girl, Interrupted to Tomb Raider turned 46 on June 4th. Jolie has many iconic movies under her belt, but fans are especially excited to see her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Eternals later this year. In addition to acting, Jolie is also known for her humanitarian work, which means there's a whole lot to honor on Jolie's special day. In fact, she's currently a trending topic on Twitter.
Before checking out some of the birthday posts in Jolie's honor, here's what the star recently had to say about Chloé Zhao's recent Oscar win. The Eternals director took home the awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland. "I was thrilled," Jolie told Collider about Zhao's victory. "We all know her talent, I'm fortunate to say I know her as a person and she's a great lady. So it's deserving in many ways."
You can check out some of the birthday tweets for Jolie below...
Love From Jameela Jamil
Happy birthday Angelina Jolie. I spent my entire teens wishing I was you. Thanks for using your platform for the past 20 years almost, to highlight global injustices in places that otherwise were ignored by western media. You absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/m5QLCQV6ME— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 4, 2021
Thank You!
Happy birthday to @Refugees Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie!
Thank you for standing up for human rights and speaking up for those who can’t. pic.twitter.com/MA5SgRXMVy— UN Women (@UN_Women) June 4, 2021
Maleficent Vibes
If there's one person who can make evil look good, it's her! 😍— Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) June 4, 2021
Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie! pic.twitter.com/lf0IT4RbkB
Don't Forget About Lara Croft
Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie! We love that your day falls in the same month that the first Tomb Raider movie released 20 years ago. 💖 pic.twitter.com/rkk8QP669e— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) June 4, 2021
A Queen
Happy Birthday to the only Queen I'll ever recognize, Angelina Jolie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dUJRgRfONO— Lana (@Joliesjawline) June 4, 2021
That's Range
Happy birthday to the icon, Angelina Jolie! pic.twitter.com/iwMb6xCUVn— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) June 4, 2021
High Praise
Happy birthday to the most ethereal and purehearted woman who deserves nothing but the best in this world, Angelina Jolie. 💖 pic.twitter.com/NFKDlmk0gQ— 𝚔 𝚊 𝚒 (@planetxangelina) June 4, 2021
We Love a Fan Cam
happy birthday to the world’s most gorgeous woman angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/AJJSCAw90o— ل (@milfboa) June 4, 2021
Is It November Yet?
Happy 46th birthday to our Olympia warrior who is playing Thena
Angelina Jolie❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/f2SlZLfTyk— EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) June 4, 2021
A Look Back
Happy Birthday to Angelina Jolie! From 'Girl, Interrupted' to 'Those Who Wish Me Dead," which of her roles is your favorite? https://t.co/JywiuewW0F pic.twitter.com/vsgnUCf5md— IMDb (@IMDb) June 4, 2021