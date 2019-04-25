Fans Are Praising Zoe Saldana After Avatar Reclaimed the Top-Grossing Spot From Avengers: Endgame

It's been a sad day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Avatar has reclaimed the highest-grossing film spot from Avengers: Endgame. Now that theaters are starting to reopen in some markets across the globe, Avatar was re-released in China this week, which allowed the movie to earn back the lead Avengers: Endgame took in 2019. While there's always a chance Avengers: Endgame could be re-released again, too, the James Cameron movie is back on top for now. While many have found this news disappointing, there is one fun thing about the ongoing battle between the two movies: they both star Zoe Saldana. In fact, the actor is currently trending on Twitter as fans celebrate her as the true winner of the box office wars.

The latest release of Avatar brought in an estimated RMB of 58 million ($8.9 million USD) through 5 PM local time on Saturday. It hit theatres again on Friday, and with that $8.9 million, it surpassed Avengers: Endgame's lead, which was previously ahead by $7.2 million.

While many people are tweeting about the movies today, the best posts are definitely about Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Neytiri in Avatar. You can check out some tweets about the actor below...