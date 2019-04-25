Fans Are Praising Zoe Saldana After Avatar Reclaimed the Top-Grossing Spot From Avengers: Endgame
It's been a sad day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Avatar has reclaimed the highest-grossing film spot from Avengers: Endgame. Now that theaters are starting to reopen in some markets across the globe, Avatar was re-released in China this week, which allowed the movie to earn back the lead Avengers: Endgame took in 2019. While there's always a chance Avengers: Endgame could be re-released again, too, the James Cameron movie is back on top for now. While many have found this news disappointing, there is one fun thing about the ongoing battle between the two movies: they both star Zoe Saldana. In fact, the actor is currently trending on Twitter as fans celebrate her as the true winner of the box office wars.
The latest release of Avatar brought in an estimated RMB of 58 million ($8.9 million USD) through 5 PM local time on Saturday. It hit theatres again on Friday, and with that $8.9 million, it surpassed Avengers: Endgame's lead, which was previously ahead by $7.2 million.
While many people are tweeting about the movies today, the best posts are definitely about Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Neytiri in Avatar. You can check out some tweets about the actor below...
And the Winner Is...
Avatar is officially the highest grossing film of all time... again. The real winner is Zoe Saldana pic.twitter.com/xb1hLfzp6n— 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷 (@ljwr_) March 13, 2021
You Love to See It
Congrats to Zoe Saldana for being in the highest-grossing film of all time regardless https://t.co/SUDJVA80SI— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) March 13, 2021
Queen
Zoe Saldana after still being part of the highest-grossing movie of all time for the past decade:#AvengersEndgame #Avatar pic.twitter.com/cVq1wECcWv— Arvi (@Arvi_boi) March 13, 2021
Facts
Just acknowledge that no matter who wins between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, the real winner is Zoe Saldana. pic.twitter.com/RnAptLniml— aaron ⬡ FATWS 6 DAYS (@vandawision) March 13, 2021
Smart Tactics
Zoe Saldana watching Avatar and Avengers: Endgame go back and forth as the highest grossing movie of all time pic.twitter.com/Z1K7cHXCs6— Binge Mode (@binge_mode) March 13, 2021
Can't Lose
Zoe Saldana watching the Avatar-Endgame battle knowing they are both her movies pic.twitter.com/Lmpp5YUFyq— taWandaVision (@timiretimzzy_) March 13, 2021
Seeing Double
zoe saldana taking the title from zoe saldana https://t.co/spzO3jK9tT pic.twitter.com/FJtca58sNt— vee (@valsreactor) March 13, 2021
Legend
Flaunt It!
Zoe Saldana watching AVATAR and Endgame flip-flop between the highest grossing global box office film of all time! pic.twitter.com/oWSTb42LG6— Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) March 13, 2021
You Have to Laugh
zoe saldana blue movie has beat the zoe saldana green movie after almost 3 years of zoe saldana green movie beating zoe saldana blue movie— lizzie (@nhlrushman) March 13, 2021
In Conclusion
i think we can all agree that zoe saldana is the film franchise queen pic.twitter.com/d06xal2Kxn— tyler ✪⧗ (@twhenneke) March 13, 2021