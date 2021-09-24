Venom 2 Director Explains Why Carnage Isn't Wearing the Curly Wig in the Trailer

✖

On Monday morning, Sony Pictures finally unveiled the official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's Venom. Woody Harrelson takes on the role of Cletus Kasady, also known as Carnage, the film's central villain, and he certainly got his chance to shine in this new trailer. However, Harrelson's character sports a much different style in the trailer than he did when he appeared in the final scene of the first Venom film. That's right, those red curls are no more.

At the end of Venom, Eddie Brock appeared outside of a jail cell and the prisoner he was speaking to was revealed to be Cletus Kasady. Harrelson wore a wig of curly red hair, causing fans to speculate if he'd have the same style in the next film. That won't be the case. Director Andy Serkis broke the trailer down scene-by-scene with IGN and he wanted to show a passage of time with Cletus, which led to the cutting of his hair.

"We wanted to give a sense that he's been in there for some time and that he's gone through various changes," Serkis explained. "We wanted to strip away all of that so that we could really see what's going on with the darkness of the character."

During the same video, Serkis talked a bit about the relationship between Cletus and Eddie, and where it is at the beginning of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

"It seems that, from the way that we lead into this story, they have formed some sort of relationship and he's the only person that Kasady will talk to," the director said. "And it's because there's something in both of their personalities. In fact, there's a similarity in that they've both had strange upbringings with strange relationships with their parents and their families. There's sort of an inherent loneliness that they both recognize in each other."

So Eddie and Cletus will certainly share some bonds in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but will eventually find themselves facing off in a battle of survival by the end of the film. Tom Hardy returns to star as Venom opposite Harrelson's Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters on September 24th.