Venom: Let There Be Carnage Writer Kelly Marcel on Working With Tom Hardy to Create the “Most Insane Batsh-t Ride” Ever

At just 97 minutes, the runtime of Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a featherweight compared to similar blockbusters of the era. As it turns out, that’s entirely by design as franchise star Tom Hardy and Carnage scribe Kelly Marcel wanted the sequel to feel comparable to a “batsh-t” roller coaster ride.

Speaking with DiscussingFilm, Marcel knew she and Hardy wanted a quick watch from the earliest stages of development.

“We just wanted this to be an epic ride from beginning to end,” Marcel told the website. “We wanted to leave you breathless at the end of it as if you had literally just been on a roller coaster and came thinking that was the most insane batshit ride you’ve ever been on. This movie goes like a freight train and I don’t know that you could sustain much more of that ride if you went longer.”

With the small runtime and Venom’s ensemble cast, Marcel says she feels they were able to achieve the pacing they wanted with the final product.

“Also, you have to bear in mind that not only do we have to tell the story of what Eddie and Venom are now and what the dynamic is between them, but we also need to bring Carnage into this movie fairly early on, because that’s who you come to see,” the writer added.

She concluded. “We didn’t want to push his arrival too late into the movie in order to have a longer runtime, and so we just told the story that we wanted to tell, in the amount of pages that we wanted to tell it in. I think when you see it, you’ll think actually this is the perfect amount of time for something that is this energetic.”

Now in its second week in theaters, Let There Be Carnage has grossed $140 million worldwide. As it stands now, the sequel is trailing pandemic-era box office champion Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings by some $248 million.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.

