Hasbro Reveals First Look at Venom and Carnage Figures Ahead of Movie Release

Hype for the Tom Hardy’s Venom movie is starting to build, and Hasbro is doing everything it can to get in on the action.

The company is set to launch a series of Venom toys later this year, but is set to debut a preview of some of the new figures at Toy Fair this month. Ahead of the event, THR released the first look at a couple of these anticipated toys.

While the toys are set to release around the time of the film, they aren’t based on the actual designs that will be featured in the movie. The Venom and Carnage figures released will be based on the Marvel Comics designs.

The first two designs, which you will find below, are from Hasbro’s popular Legends series. Both Venom and Carnage are part of a line of 6-inch figures that will feature a Build-A-Figure piece, helping create a much larger figure if you collect the entire line. Each of these will be sold for $19.99.

In addition to the Legends figures, Hasbro is releasing Venom and Carnage Titan Hero Series figures, which stand at 12-inches and retail for $9.99. The characters will also be featured in a two-pack that will retail for $19.99. You can check out the photos for all three below.

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and Riz Ahmed. The film is set to hit theaters on October 5.