Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Praise the Tom Hardy Sequel

With just days to go before Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters, the first reactions to the sequel have begun to appear online from critics and film fans across the country. Like the movie itself, many of the reactions have their tongue planted firmly in their cheek, noting exactly what kind of tonally off-beat movie Sony has delivered once again. ComicBook.com’s own Chris Killian wrote the following about the film: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage is stupid but also a lot of fun….It almost feels like a Rated R superhero movie circa 2003 that’s been edited for TV.” Check out more reactions below!

“100% we considered it,” star Tom Hardy told ComicBook.com about potentially giving the new film an R rating. “With all of these symbiotes, you know, you consider it. You read the comic books and it is extreme, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We came here to make a movie which, and correct me if I’m wrong, I mean, there’s a law and a rule into creating a movie that’s accessible to a lot of people, as well as that caters for everybody, including the hardcore fans. So I hope the hardcore fans at least take home that they look at Carnage and go, ‘Yeah, I recognize Carnage from the comic books. I’m happy with that.’ And yeah, no, we didn’t bite everybody’s head off, but we did stick a tongue down someone’s throat pretty… and managed to come in at a level of rating which is reputable so that grandma can come but also I’ll come watch it too.”

Also starring Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is playing only in theaters starting October 1.

Chaotic and hectic

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage is a chaotic and hectic ride that absolutely races by. It’s A LOT. The breakneck action sequences are crazy. Tom Hardy is clearly having a blast. Carnage is wild. The movie is absolutely bonkers. #Venom #Venom2 pic.twitter.com/W8WjHZ9952 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 29, 2021

More of Venom 1

Bottom line: #Venom2 is more of #Venom 1, with Woody Harrelson playing a (slightly) more interesting villain. Let experience be your guide.



That credits scene is everything.#VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/sVJtXZT8Am — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) September 29, 2021

Hardy once again elevates middling material

https://twitter.com/NotSPMulvihill/status/1443050560270135301

Give Tom Hardy an Oscar

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE is roughly 65 minutes long and moves at the pace of a fever dream, which doesn’t stop it from being the greatest American love story ever told. Prime, center cut ham from all involved. Give Tom Hardy an Oscar. Not for acting just for like, Best Venom. — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) September 29, 2021

Best Picture frontrunner

Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Best Picture frontrunner. I don’t make the rules. — Nick Romano (@NickARomano) September 29, 2021

Can’t wait to see his Venom continue

The thing I liked most about #VenomLetThereBeCarnage is watching Hardy truly master this role in a way that makes all the multiverse crossover potential so much more exciting. I think he gets it & when it works, it is very entertaining. Can’t wait to see his Venom continue on pic.twitter.com/lgR9pJQQZn — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2021

A wild-ass movie

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a wild-ass movie of the highest order. Ultraviolent rom com that is delightfully self aware and weird. Tom Hardy gives 200%. Whatever you do, don’t miss the post-credits. #VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/yoSBH67wMs — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) September 28, 2021

These movies are SO stupid

VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE: My gosh these movies are SO stupid and I can’t help how much I enjoy them. I could watch 10 more movies of Eddie and Venom calling each other losers. There’s a scene where Eddie and Venom are laying out on the beach together and they watch the sun set. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 28, 2021

Very stupid, very fun

VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE is an EVIL DEAD II style sequel in that it completely embraces comedy and over-the-top silliness, and I have no complaints. Very stupid, very fun. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 29, 2021

The post credits scene is worth the trip