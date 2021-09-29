Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Praise the Tom Hardy Sequel

With just days to go before Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters, the first reactions to the sequel have begun to appear online from critics and film fans across the country. Like the movie itself, many of the reactions have their tongue planted firmly in their cheek, noting exactly what kind of tonally off-beat movie Sony has delivered once again. ComicBook.com’s own Chris Killian wrote the following about the film: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage is stupid but also a lot of fun….It almost feels like a Rated R superhero movie circa 2003 that’s been edited for TV.” Check out more reactions below!
“100% we considered it,” star Tom Hardy told ComicBook.com about potentially giving the new film an R rating. “With all of these symbiotes, you know, you consider it. You read the comic books and it is extreme, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We came here to make a movie which, and correct me if I’m wrong, I mean, there’s a law and a rule into creating a movie that’s accessible to a lot of people, as well as that caters for everybody, including the hardcore fans. So I hope the hardcore fans at least take home that they look at Carnage and go, ‘Yeah, I recognize Carnage from the comic books. I’m happy with that.’ And yeah, no, we didn’t bite everybody’s head off, but we did stick a tongue down someone’s throat pretty… and managed to come in at a level of rating which is reputable so that grandma can come but also I’ll come watch it too.”
Also starring Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is playing only in theaters starting October 1.