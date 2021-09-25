Venom: Let There Be Carnage to Celebrate New Movie With Venom Day

In a matter of days, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters and Sony is ready to celebrate in a big way. Friday evening, the studio revealed that Venom Day is set to take place on Monday, September 27th just days before the Venom sequel hits theaters around the country. As of now, it’s unclear just what Venom Day entails, though the film’s official social media accounts tease a haunting ol’ time.

“That’s right, a whole day dedicated to us,” the Venom account tweeted in the anti-hero’s signature third-person point of view. “You’re welcome. Join us for #Venom Day this Monday, September 27.”

Before you could even blink, the tweet then adds, “You never know what’s in store…. #WeAreVenom.” The studio even put together a quick teaser video helping promote the event, which you can see below.

https://twitter.com/VenomMovie/status/1441571906344398848?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans of the long-time Spidey villain are hoping the sequel will at least lay the groundwork for the character to hop over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one point or another, especially now that executives from both Marvel Studios and Sony have said as much is a legitimate possiblity.

“It’s tough, because I think these projects are the kind of things we have to work on in the dark,” Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, previously Variety about setting up such a movie. “They’re not ready until they’re ready. Kraven is a great example because we just didn’t rush it. We could have made that three-plus years ago. It’s just now the script’s awesome, J.C. was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just kismet, and watching this other movie [Bullet Train] and realizing that [Taylor-Johnson] could be the perfect casting.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now hitting theaters on October 1st while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming features? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!