‘Venom’ Adds ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ Star Ron Cephas Jones

Luke Cage alum Ron Cephas Jones is making his way to another Marvel property.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Jones has joined the cast of Venom in an undisclosed role.

Jones is known for his role as Bobby Fish on the second season of Luke Cage, as well as his performances on This is Us and Mr. Robot. The actor was initially set to play The Wizard in DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie, but dropped out of the part due to a scheduling conflict. Djimon Hounsou has since stepped into the role.

It’s unclear exactly what part Jones will have to play in Venom, but fans will surely be excited to find out.

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a reporter who is accidentally bonded to an alien symbiote. The cast of Venom also includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Reid Scott, and Scott Haze.

“Eddie Brock and Venom is a unique character within the universe because it’s not just a singular experience,” Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s not like there’s a guy who gets imbued with powers or makes his own suit and the becomes a vigilante or he’s not an alien that comes to earth and has super powers. In our movie, or in the comics, it’s about the union of these two different parts to create a whole.”

According to a recent report, the goal is for Venom to have potential sequels and possible crossovers with Spider-Man — something that might put the film in danger of not getting an R rating.

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally.” Fleischer previously said. “In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

Venom is set for release on October 5th.