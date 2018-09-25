‘Venom’s Riz Ahmed Avoids Carnage Question in New Interview

Venom is still shrouded in a bit of mystery, and it sounds like one of the film’s stars is staying mum about one thing.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Riz Ahmed was asked about Venom, in which he plays Life Foundation CEO Carlton Drake. When asked about the possibility of Carlton Drake becoming Carnage – something that fans theorized about early on – Ahmed answered very vaguely.

“I can confirm I’ll be acting in Venom,” Ahmed explained with a laugh.

While the trailers have confirmed that Carlton Drake will be taking on the Riot symbiote, it’s still unclear exactly how his storyline will play out. Unfortunately, Ahmed gave a similarly vague answer as to whether or not he could have “a bigger role” in the fledgling Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, whether as Carnage or otherwise.

“You’ll have to ask the guys at Marvel,” Ahmed added, also with a laugh.

While fans have speculated about Carnage’s arrival almost since Venom was first announced, the cast and crew have kept things relatively close to the chest.

“There are other villains in the movie too — we’re definitely planning a big world with these characters,” director Ruben Fleischer said in a previous interview. “It’ll be really fun for fans to go see the movie and see for themselves.”

One of the largest theories surrounding Carnage has been that the serial killer symbiote could be played by Woody Harrelson, whose comments have certainly supported that possibility.

“I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know?” Harrelson explained in an interview earlier this year. “So I haven’t read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice.”

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see whether or not Carnage factors into Venom, but they can expect a boundary-pushing thrill ride either way.

“We’re curious to see where it’ll land,” Fleischer explained in an interview last month. “But we pushed the envelope as far as we possibly could in terms of just making it the most true to the comics version of the film that we could. He’s a character that goes around biting people’s heads off and eating brains. So we tried to respect that as much as we could.”

What do you think of Ahmed skirting around the Carnage question? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Venom is set for release on October 5, 2018.