This Is What UFC Star Conor McGregor Could Look Like as Venom

Venom star Tom Hardy based his performance as Eddie Brock partly on UFC star Conor McGregor. Now artist BossLogic has taken that connection to its natural conclusion by bonding McGregor himself to the Venom symbiote.

BossLogic created some new artwork that show’s McGregor as Venom.

Here’s what Hardy had to say about McGregor’s influence on his performance in Venom.

“There were more elements of Eddie Brock which needed to be pinned on somebody who’s incredibly handy physically. And, obviously, Conor is incredibly handy physically,” Hardy said. “There was an aspect the studio wanted somebody who could fight, which they always do in these sort of hero movies. They want somebody who can have a scrap. Conor obviously wants to have a scrap with everybody, so that’s useful. But then, there were elements like the neuroses of Woody Allen. So, if you put that and Conor together, there was that too.

“I don’t think he’d be bothered, really. Conor doesn’t strike me as the type of person who might be that bothered!”

Of course, McGregor isn’t the only influence on Venom. Director Ruben Fleischer has gone into some depth on the film’s comic book inspirations:

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” Fleischer said. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

Venom is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include other movies about supporting Spider-Man characters such as Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

The movie is said to have been inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector storyline, with the Life Foundation studying symbiotes supposedly with good intentions only for the symbiotes to take control, leaving Venom to clean up the mess.

Venom opens in theaters on Oct. 5th.