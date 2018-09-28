‘Venom’ Clip Reveals Romantic Date Scene

With the first Spider-Man spinoff movie set to premiere in theaters next week, Sony Pictures is starting to reveal full clips from Tom Hardy‘s new movie Venom.

In the new footage released online, Hardy’s take on Eddie Brock shares a fun evening out with his romantic interest and fiancé Anne Weying, where they discuss the reason why Brock left New York City. Take a look in the clip above.

In the comics, Venom normally operates out of New York City, and Brock was a failed photojournalist who used to work for the Daily Bugle. In this clip, Anne mentions that she doesn’t want another incident to occur, like “what happened at the Daily Globe.”

Brock says he is only doing his job and he still has currency in New York, but that he only wants to be with Anne because she is his home. She comforts him and tells him, “you’re not so bad yourself, champ.”

Anne and Eddie are divorced in the pages of Marvel Comics, but they still maintain a relationship that is constantly tested by Brock’s dependence on the Venom symbiote. It seems like he and Anne aren’t quite on the outs yet in the movie. Expect to see a seismic shift in their relationship when Venom comes into the equation, because nothing can ever be easy in these superhero movies.

Williams previously spoke about her decision to join the cast of Venom and working with actor Hardy.

“We’re having fun,” Williams said. “We’re having fun. For me it’s Tom. I just thought, ‘Well, that guy knows what he’s doing. I’m just going to go steal some of his moves, figure out what he knows.’ You know, you’re only as good as the people you play with and I really wanted to challenge myself with him as a partner.”

Williams admitted she doesn’t exactly love working on effects heavy movies, but she’s enjoyed her time on Venom.

“I’ve done one other movie where I was asked to track a tennis ball with my eyes and pretend it was a giant creature thing,” Williams says. “Not my favorite thing in the world to do, but it is a skill set and I’m trying to learn it.”

There have been rumors that Williams’ character would possibly become She-Venom in the film, but that seems unlikely considering that she herself has admitted that she’s not had those experiences on set.

Perhaps we’ll see her get the symbiote if she returns for a possible Venom 2.

Venom premieres in theaters on October 5th.