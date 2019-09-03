The Final Major Symbiote Returns in Venom

When the first issue of Marvel’s Absolute Carnage event teased that just about every character important to the history of Symbiotes in the Marvel Universe would have a part to play in the crossover, most fans probably felt that was a bit of an exaggeration. However, now that the event is in full swing, it’s clear that we’re really going to be seeing the majority of these characters appearing at one point or another. One such Marvel figure returned to action at the end of this week’s new issue of Venom, providing a nice surprise for those who have kept up with Symbiotes over the last couple of decades.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Venom #17! Continue reading at your own risk…

While Eddie Brock is fighting off the Carnage Symbiotes in downtown New York City, his son Dylan, along with Normie Osborn, are being protected by Maker as he tries to find a way to pull the Codexes off of the spines of those who have hosted Symbiotes in the past. When the family of Symbiotes Riot, Phage, Agony, and Lasher attack Maker’s location, the two boys are left unattended. They’re just about to be taken by one of the Symbiotes when it is put down before their eyes, no weapon or defender in sight. The last page of the book reveals who it was that saved them.

Sleeper, the youngest of the seven Symbiote children, de-cloaked himself to show that he had put down the other Symbiote and rescue the two boys. Unlike the other Symbiotes, Sleeper can turn himself completely invisible, and has the power to incapacitate others.

While the rest of the Symbiote children are on the side of Carnage in this giant war, Sleeper seems to be defending Venom and the people of Earth, at least for the time being. When he saves the boys he tells Dylan, “My name is Sleeper. You can trust me. I’m family.”

Perhaps he senses that there is a Symbiote presence in Dylan, as Absolute Carnage #2 revealed that the boy’s mother, Anne Weying, had passed her Codex down to him when she gave birth.

For now, Sleeper is one of the good guys, but that could always change in the coming issues. Perhaps he wants to use Dylan to get to Venom and cause some sort of trouble. Then again, he could actually turn out to be the friend he claims he is. Eddie is going to need a few of those very soon.

What do you think of the Absolute Carnage event so far? Let us know in the comments!