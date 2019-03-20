Marvel Makes Major Change to Venom Symbiote

With Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman at the helm, Marvel’s current Venom series has slowly been changing the game when it comes to the history and operations of Symbiotes. First, the other-worldly race was given an entirely different backstory, centered on a Symbiotic god controlling a hive mind. Now, Eddie Brock’s Symbiote is going through some unique changes and demonstrating new abilities, allowing him to become something else entirely. Eddie Brock’s assistance may no longer be required.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Venom #12! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the latest issue of Venom, Eddie and the Symbiote become separated, mainly by Eddie’s choice after he finds out that his other has been lying to him and causing him emotional pain for some time, in order to keep them together. It was the other who made it seem as though Eddie had cancer, and who made him believe the deaths of people who never existed. Now that Eddie has a child, he’s been trying to figure out a better life going forward, potentially one that doesn’t involve his other.

That life came to fruition as The Maker successfully separated the two, and the Symbiote went to great lengths to help set Eddie on his own path. When Eddie came to, he and Dylan realized that the other had gone out on its own, and they had no idea where. Here on the final page of the book, Cates and Stegman revealed that the Symbiote could be a person in his own right, without Eddie involved.

The Symbiote walked around as Venom for a couple of frames before transforming its shape, and style, into something different. It wasn’t long before Eddie’s other transformed into a hooded person, walking down the crowded street and blending in with everyone else. It can now move around with no one knowing what it is or where it’s been.

This opens up a lot of possibilities for Venom, as the character can seemingly now become anyone or anything, with or without the use of a human host. We’ll see how long that lasts.

Venom #12, from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, is now available online and at your local comic book shop.

