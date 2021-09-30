Venom: Tom Hardy Says He’s “Deeply Invested” in Success of Marvel Franchise

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy says that he’s “deeply invested” in the success of the Marvel franchise. Before the movie got out into the world, the actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what comes next for Eddie Brock and the symbiote. Hardy said, “I’m deeply invested in this particular franchise. If it’s successful, there is another one to do.” That seems promising, and the Rotten Tomatoes score for the sequel seems to be trending in the right direction. By all accounts, that post-credits scene will help buoy some of the excitement as well. A lot of fans were a bit skeptical headed into Venom a couple of years ago. But, a massive box office haul and some offbeat sensibility go a long way. Now, the sky might just be the limit for Venom and Eddie. Wherever that road leads, Hardy will be there ready to work.

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak loved the dynamic between Tom Hardy and Venom in this sequel. “When the movie cuts to the present day, we see Eddie and Venom living as harmoniously as a stubborn reporter and a sentient alien symbiote can while sharing one body,” she wrote. “Venom is struggling with his diet of chickens and Eddie’s career isn’t quite what it used to be, but they’ve settled into an adorable routine that makes them feel like a quarreling old couple. Just like Venom, Let There Be Carnage shines best when it’s focusing on the banter between the two characters. There are plenty of laughs up top, and you can’t help but initially feel giddy that Eddie and Venom are back together, but sadly, the movie doesn’t put enough emphasis on this dynamic to sustain its momentum.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When speaking with Comicbook.com, Hardy says the creative team absolutely debated giving the movie an R-rating.

“100% we considered it,” the star revealed. “With all of these symbiotes, you know, you consider it. You read the comic books and it is extreme, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We came here to make a movie which, and correct me if I’m wrong, I mean, there’s a law and a rule into creating a movie that’s accessible to a lot of people, as well as that caters for everybody, including the hardcore fans. So I hope the hardcore fans at least take home that they look at Carnage and go, ‘Yeah, I recognize Carnage from the comic books. I’m happy with that.’ And yeah, no, we didn’t bite everybody’s head off, but we did stick a tongue down someone’s throat pretty… and managed to come in at a level of rating which is reputable so that grandma can come but also I’ll come watch it too.”

Are you seeing Let There Be Carnage this weekend? Let us know in the comments!