Andy Serkis Reveals What Iconic Marvel Location Could Reappear in Venom 3

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis isn’t yet done with the Venom franchise if he has any say about it. In a recent interview, Serkis let it be known that not only would he like to return for Venom 3, he already has a premise he’s mulling over exploring – and a particular setting from the Marvel Universe that he wants to explore. Venom 2 introduced us to the Ravencroft Institute, a clandestine facility that incarcerates (and studies) superpowered individuals. Well, according to Andy Serkis, the halls and cells of Ravencroft are stacked with potentially fertile soil for Venom 3.

While speaking to Screen Rant Andy Serkis addressed the elephant in the room: a long-awaited crossover between Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Echoing some of his previous statements on the matter, Serkis made it clear that in his opinion, the growing world of Venom has many other fun stops besides Spider-Man:

“…I know everyone is desperate for Venom to meet Spider-Man. I know that. But I think there’s real mileage in some of the other supervillains that reside in Ravencroft. There’s such fertile ground to be uncovered there. That would be the sandbox I’d be really interested in playing. Who’s lurking in there that could break out?”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage introduces at least one superpowered villain that’s being held in Ravencroft: Frances Barrison, the sonic-powered killer known as “Shriek”. However, as Spider-Man comic fans know, Ravencroft Institute is an iconic Marvel location that has housed any number of villains, and/or been a center point for any number of key storylines in the Spider-Man Universe (and beyond).

There are already hints that Sony could – as Andy Serkis indicated – use Ravencroft Institute as a central locale for its growing Sony’s Spider-Man Universe franchise. The first trailer for Jared Leto’s Morbius film revealed that Morbius will run into Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) from Spider-Man: Homecoming in some kind of jail setting, but didn’t really reveal the contest of that meeting. While Toomes was presumably put in a traditional prison, Morbius could end with the titular doctor/vampire becoming a resident at, or of, Ravencroft. The Morbius cameo with Toomes could just as easily be that villain (along with another character like Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan) being moved to Ravencroft – thereby beginning a “stacking of the deck” that could end in a big Sinister Six event film – or something of the like.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters starting tonight.