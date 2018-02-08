‘Venom’ Trailer Dubbed With Bane Lines From ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Many fans felt that the first trailer for Sony’s Venom movie was a massive disappointment. After all, the 90 seconds of footage shown didn’t even include the title character. Who was asking for that?!

If you were one of the many fans let down by the Venom trailer, we understand, but there’s no need to worry. We found a way to make it a little more interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the footage in the trailer is pretty generic, and just features a lot of Tom Hardy running or being tested in some medical lab, why not make it about something entirely different? Why not turn it into a Bane prequel movie instead?

In our new version of the trailer, which you can watch above, Tom Hardy has been taken back to his days as Batman’s nemesis from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Visually, the trailer is still the same, and the score set behind Hardy’s antics remains unchanged. However, the oddly-accented voiceover is gone, replaced by some of the actor’s best Bane lines from his time in the world of DC movies.

What’s crazy is that, when you watch the trailer with the Bane dub, it actually seems like a movie for that villain, rather than Venom. That’s how generic some of these action sequences are.

Even the ending where Hardy is writhing and screaming on the table, and it’s clear that the symbiote is working inside of him. It almost seems as if he’s making the transition into Bane.

You can check out the full Bane trailer in the video above.

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5.