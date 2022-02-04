Viral TikTok Imagines Matthew McConaughey as Thanos

Of all the actors who fans have wanted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, none have been buzzed about quite like Matthew McConaughey. The Oscar-winning actor has been a suggestion among the fandom for several years now, and even reportedly came close to joining the franchise in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A new TikTok video imagines McConaughey in another cosmic corner of the MCU, taking his unique cadence and placing it onto the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. The video, created by TikTok user @conajam_, imagines how McConaughey would deliver some of Thanos’ maniacal monologues to a hilarious effect.

In reality, McConaughey was potentially in line to play Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, even going so far as inspiring official concept art. McConaughey ultimately admitted to turning down the role, which eventually went to Kurt Russell, in order to play Randall Flagg in the 2017’s film adaptation of The Dark Tower.

“I like Guardians of the Galaxy, but what I saw was ‘It’s successful, and now we’ve got room to make a colorful part for another big-name actor,’” McConaughey said in a 2017 interview. “I’d feel like an amendment. The Dark Tower script was well written, I like the director and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black—a.k.a. the Devil—in my version of this Stephen King novel.”

Back in 2015, McConaughey confirmed that he was entertaining the idea of entering both the Marvel and DC universes — but would only do that if the script was right.

“I’ve read some Marvel and DC scripts and I’ve talked about working with them on some scripts, none of which I’ll share with with you what they are — or were,” McConaughey explained at the time. “Yeah, I’ve circled some of those. Nothing has been right for me yet. But I’m sure open to it.”

“It’s very simple for me. I look at the script. Is the opportunity exciting? Is the money that comes with it exciting? Sure,” McConaughey added. “Is it the possibility of going, “Hey you can get on a train and it can be a franchise and you could do 3, 4, 5, and have a great time as some kind of superhero or anti-hero.” But I would also look at something like that and say, “Hey, in success that means you are on the train for a while.” Contractually, you’re going to return to the character over and over. It’s something I asked myself is it something I’d want to return to. Would I be excited to go back and put the shoes on the character again? Going and doing the press tour with that group of people again? I always ask myself those questions again. It starts with the story and character.”

