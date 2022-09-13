WandaVision and Moon Knight Writer Confirms They Co-Wrote Marvel's Werewolf by Night

Peter Cameron is a relative newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet the scribe finds himself as busy as ever. Cameron managed to land himself in the writer's room for both WandaVision and Moon Knight, co-writing "On a Very Special Episode..." and "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" for the former and "The Friendly Type" and "The Tomb" with the latter. Now, he's revealed he also wrote one of the MCU's newest projects.

In a tweet over the weekend, Cameron retweeted the Werewolf by Night teaser, confirming he co-wrote the script alongside Heather Quinn, another Marvel veteran. Quinn has credits on Marvel's Hawkeye, co-writing "Partners, Am I Right?" with Erin Cancino.

What he said, only swap ‘directed’ for ‘co-wrote with marvel warrior Heather Quinn’. Cannae wait, @m_giacchino!!! https://t.co/yTVOYrXNle — Peter Cameron (@OldTimeCameron) September 10, 2022

Cameron's announcement helps flesh the filmmaking crew out even further. In addition to the two writers, it's been revealed that Michael Giachhino is making his Marvel directorial debut on the project.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!