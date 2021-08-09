WandaVision: The Incredibles-Inspired Family Concept Art Revealed

✖

Now that WandaVision has long been in the rear-view mirror, we've reached the part of the release cycle where Marvel Studios' visual development artists are allowed to release their various pieces of concept art. Over the weekend, we got a look at Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in a dress much more modern than the version that appeared in the series. Monday morning, the legendary Andy Park released another piece of concept art showing the whole Vision team at the ready. The best part of it all? The artist says the moment was heavily inspired by Pixar's The Incredibles.

Park shared a 17-second clip to his social profiles on Monday where the entire family is using their powers at an off-painting threat. The piece in question even features Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) new costume, something she didn't get until she largely defeated Harkness in battle. Even Billy and Tommy are included on the piece, with Billy using magical powers similar to that of his mom and Tommy racing in with a light-type streak behind him.

Interestingly enough, the piece shows Billy using red magic instead of the blue magic that made the final cut. See the clip for yourself below.

Yes I ABSOLUTELY was channeling @Pixar THE INCREDIBLES when I was painting this WANDAVISION keyframe during preproduction in 2019! The Avengers 1st team moment I guess was also an inspiration 😂#WandaVision #scarletwitch #elizabetholsen @Paul_Bettany @_julianhilliard #jettklyne pic.twitter.com/3h3nKYZMxa — Andy Park (@andyparkart) August 9, 2021

"Yes, I absolutely was channeling The Incredibles when I wasp ainting this WandaVision keyframe during preproduction in 2019," Park tweeted. "The Avengers 1st team moment I guess was also an inspiration."

The version of Vision (Paul Bettany) seen in the painting — as both children — no longer exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once Wanda was forced to tear down The Hex around Westview. Though they're not technically alive right now, most believe the post-credits scene of WandaVision was the witch scouring the multiverse for signs her sons.

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What'd you think of Marvel Studios' debut television series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.