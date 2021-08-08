Original WandaVision Concept Arts Gives Agatha Harkness Entirely Different Costume

✖

As we found out in WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) isn't the only witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was tracking Wanda's every move, keeping watch to ensure the Scarlet Witch was keeping everything in line. While the character's final outfit looked like it was ripped straight from some Colonial Era coven, some of the show's earliest concept art shows the antagonist in a much sleeker costume.

Marvel Studios visual development artist David Masson shared an early exploration of Hahn's character. In the image shared to Instagram, Masson gave Harkness a flowing purple dress with what looks to be mesh sleeves. Her broach is then attached to white lace necklace partially hidden away under her hair.

See the concept art for yourself below.

Luckily for Hahn, the actor had a general meeting with Marvel Studios right at the time the studio was gear up to begin auditioning actors for the role of Harkness.

"Kathryn Hahn has been a phenomenon long before WandaVision, and we were all fans of hers at Marvel Studios. She had come in for a general meeting, coincidentally right around the time we were trying to cast Agnes-slash-Agatha," Feige said. "It was one of those, 'Why didn't we think of this before?' [Marvel Studios Co-President] Louis D'Esposito actually sat down and had a general [meeting] with her, and it very quickly went from, 'She's great! What could she do for us someday? Anyway, who's gonna play Agatha? We really gotta cast this part. Wait a second!' (laughs) It was honestly almost exactly like that."

WandaVision is now both streaming in their entirety on Disney+.

