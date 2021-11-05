WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Comments About Scarlet Witch's Accent

✖

This has been a big year for Elizabeth Olsen, who recently starred in Disney+'s WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The star also recently wrapped filming on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will see her Marvel character teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. When Olsen first joined the MCU, Wanda had a Sokovian accent that started to fade as the films progressed due to her living in America and being on the run for two years with the world's best spy, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). During WandaVision, the accent returned, and it's been confirmed she'll have it again in the Doctor Strange sequel. While chatting with IndieWire, Olsen talked about the accent.

"You can’t control people’s experiences and you never really know why something catches," Olsen said when talking about the pressures of pleasing the fanbase. Olsen explained that people started making comments about the accent around the time of Captain America: Civil War, so she knew it would become a topic of discussion once again when WandaVision began. Olsen told IndieWire that she appreciated the show’s attempts to draw on the criticism and that she enjoyed the moment when Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) called out Wanda for the accent change.

"As much as she’s trying to keep this reality together she’ll have the American accent,” Olsen said of WandaVision. “Then, at what point does her Sokovian come back and we get to make a comment on it when it happens?"

Previously, Olsen spoke to Collider and explained how the Sokovian accent came together for Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"The Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and our dialect coach because it’s a fake country and we could find different sources of Slavic sounds," Olsen shared. "And we wanted to make sure it didn’t sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian. So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron’s British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related."

She added, "And then all of a sudden, all these different characters had to speak it in different films. So the Sokovian accent took a lot of time. It hasn’t gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there."

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+ and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theatres on March 25, 2022.