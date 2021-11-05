Scarlet Witch's Accent Will Return In Doctor Strange 2

✖

It sounds like Scarlet Witch's accent is getting another tweak in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen played Wanda with a thick accent during her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. By the time she came back in Captain America: Civil War, that accent had lessened considerably. During an episode of WandaVision, fake-Pietro called her missing accent, which vanished entirely while in her sitcom reality but returned when she stepped out of it to challenge SWORD. During an interview with Roling Stone, Olsen explained why the accent went away and hinted that it'd be back as Wanda returns to her roots following WandaVision's conclusion.

"So that started with Civil War," she says. "The Russos [directors Anthony and Joseph Russo] said, 'Can she just have a softer accent, because she's been in America, and has to have been speaking English more. So I was like, sure. I do have to say that in [Wanda's next appearance, in 2022's] Dr. Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], after the experience she has in WandaVision, she goes back to an accent that's more true to her. Now that I feel a little bit more ownership of the character, I feel like she does retreat back to having this more honest expression. The sitcom part was totally different, because she's trying to hold on to an American sitcom world and play the part the best she can."

The return of Wanda's accent may be an external representation of her no longer trying to assimilate into the Avengers' world but fully embracing her power as the Scarlet Witch. Fans will see what that means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts next year.

"I have spent the last seven years playing this character and she has changed and grown with me, Olsen told Glamour Spain of Wanda's journey. "But it wasn't until WandaVision, and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that I felt a sense of ownership and creative license with her."

Marvel Studios' second Doctor Strange movie is directed by Sam Raimi, based on a script from Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as in the title role, with Olsen as Scarlet Witch, plus Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

What do you think of Scarlet Witch's accent? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theirs on March 25, 2022.