WandaVision: Marvel Fans Are Loving the Return of Wanda's Accent

WandaVision's fifth episode dropped this weekend and it featured the first real showdown between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and SWORD. SWORD's acting director, Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), is becoming a character the audience doesn't quite trust. In fact, once SWORD realizes they can infiltrate Westview with older technology, Hayward orders a missile strike against Wanda. The plan doesn't work, and Wanda leaves Westview for a moment to confront Hayward and his team. She warns that they need to leave her alone, and she's pretty darn scary! Another interesting detail about the moment is that her Sokovian accent returns outside of Westview.

"The Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and our dialect coach because it’s a fake country and we could find different sources of Slavic sounds," Olsen previously told Collider. "And we wanted to make sure it didn’t sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian. So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron’s British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related."

She added, "And then all of a sudden, all these different characters had to speak it in different films. So the Sokovian accent took a lot of time. It hasn’t gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there."

It's still there indeed! In fact, many fans were freaking out about its return on social media. You can check out some reactions below...