WandaVision: Marvel Fans Are Loving the Return of Wanda's Accent
WandaVision's fifth episode dropped this weekend and it featured the first real showdown between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and SWORD. SWORD's acting director, Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), is becoming a character the audience doesn't quite trust. In fact, once SWORD realizes they can infiltrate Westview with older technology, Hayward orders a missile strike against Wanda. The plan doesn't work, and Wanda leaves Westview for a moment to confront Hayward and his team. She warns that they need to leave her alone, and she's pretty darn scary! Another interesting detail about the moment is that her Sokovian accent returns outside of Westview.
"The Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and our dialect coach because it’s a fake country and we could find different sources of Slavic sounds," Olsen previously told Collider. "And we wanted to make sure it didn’t sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian. So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron’s British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related."
She added, "And then all of a sudden, all these different characters had to speak it in different films. So the Sokovian accent took a lot of time. It hasn’t gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there."
It's still there indeed! In fact, many fans were freaking out about its return on social media. You can check out some reactions below...
Her Power!
cw // #WandaVision spoilers— ken (@wandaslizzie) February 5, 2021
WANDA’S ACCENT IS BACK BITCH I AM ON THE FLOOR SJGSSSGSHJHS IM SHAKING IN MY BOOTS pic.twitter.com/IIJKSS3AyD
Iconic
THE ACCENT
THE POWER
I'M DEAD #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/gfQeXo7XQo— let wanda be happy (@mcucrybaby) February 5, 2021
Perfection
cw // #wandavision #wandavison new episode 5 spoilers— Matt🌟 (@AHSOKAKESTIS) February 5, 2021
Oh Yes
Who noticed the accent shift in this scene??#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/BOKdSFKdfe— m. WV spoilers?? (@BuckyBarnzsz) February 6, 2021
Throwbacks
#WandaVision Episode 5 Spoilers— Alexis A (@AlexisA_1) February 5, 2021
Wanda held such power in this scene. I love the return to her Sokovian accent and classic outfit. pic.twitter.com/7o5HLBH8zw
Bow Down
Love how her accent came out in this scene #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/YWlmlyUeV3— David ⚡️ (@itisdaviid) February 5, 2021
Is It Friday Yet?
SPOILERS- #WandaVision
WANDA GOT HER ACCENT BACK PLS IM SO HAPPY. THIS EPISODE WAS SO GOOD I LITERALLY CANT WAIT TIL NEXT WEEK.— MeadowVision ᗢ ✪ (@ScarletIIconic) February 5, 2021