Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says Sequel Honors WandaVision Events

The conclusion of WandaVision marks a significant moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it marks the end of the first live-action MCU series from Marvel Studios, though star Elizabeth Olsen assures fans that they'll still appreciate Wanda's involvement in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as it honors the spirit of the series. More than a decade after its launch, the MCU has grown large enough to get more experimental in not only their narratives but also in the delivery of these stories, as evidenced in the reality-breaking WandaVision, with her powers seemingly making a perfect fit for the new Doctor Strange adventure.

"I didn’t know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic," Olsen confirmed with Variety. "We had two months left, and we’d filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."

The complex nature of the MCU means that some projects sometimes directly lead into other films in the franchise without obvious connections, while others feature only a tenuous connection, at best. Given that fans knew Wanda would tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, some viewers were even expecting to see the Sorceror Supreme himself show up.

Despite featuring some mentions of Strange, the ultimate connection between the two projects seems to be the concept of alternate realities and the mystical nature of multiple dimensions.

"Truthfully, the connection between WandaVision and where we leave Wanda and Doctor Strange 2, it was sort of fluid for a time, because we were very much under way before they were entirely underway," WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer added. "So it was a conversation. From where I’m sitting, it’s been very organic. The acceptance arc was was the point of WandaVision, but the falling action evolved. It’s a lovely way to do a handoff, and I’ve been over here wishing them well in Los Angeles, as they’re in the U.K."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

