WandaVision Season 2: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Addresses Future Plans for Disney+ Series

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to find out about what's next for the Scarlet Witch after the first season of WandaVision wrapped up on Disney+. But while the one character's fate will be explored in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, other heroes and villains have a more ambiguous future — especially without a second season of WandaVision in the works from Marvel Studios. While fans continue to clamor for more episodes in the inaugural Marvel series, producer Kevin Feige continues to remain cagey regarding moe episodes of the series.

Feige recently spoke with SciFiNow+ regarding the end of WandaVision and what's next for Marvel Studios. While there aren't plans to revisit the series on Disney+, Feige isn't saying this is the end of Scarlet Witch and Vision's journey on the streaming service.

"We are developing all of these shows the way we’re developing our movies," said Feige. "In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there’s a part two; we hope there’s a part three. But we aren’t factoring that into part one. We are trying to make something that hooks people enough and that people enjoy enough and want to revisit enough, that they want to see the story continue. So that is the way we’re proceeding on television as well."

This doesn't take into account that some movies, like the Spider-Man franchise, received multiple commitments before cameras even began rolling on the first one. Or that shows like Loki are already rumored to receive a second-season order. But Feige is still open to more WandaVision.

The Marvel Studios boss added, "I’ve been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or definite yes to anything in regards to your question about another season of WandaVision but some of the shows that we’re about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season Two and a Season Three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature. But it is new. That’s part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we’re able to do, thanks to Disney+, and really to figure out new ways of storytelling. Perhaps someday we’ll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we’re focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far."

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

