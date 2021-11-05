WandaVision: Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Teases What's Next for Scarlet Witch

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just wrapped up its first series on Disney+ with the ending of WandaVision, which sets up interesting new directions for the titular heroes of the Vision and the Scarlet Witch. And while there's a comic book precedent in Marvel's Avengers comics for this new direction for Earth's Mightiest Synthezoid, the new future for Wanda Maximoff is much more mysterious. We know the character will next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but in what capacity? And how will the Disney+ series affect the character's next appearance in the Marvel Studios show?

We finally got some more information from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. The producer recently spoke with SciFiNow+ about the fan reaction to WandaVision and how the series sets up the character's future.

"We’ve already said that Lizzie Olsen will go from WandaVision into the new Doctor Strange film. There were lots of conversations with [director] Sam Raimi and [writer] Michael Waldron and the entire Doctor Strange team that this movie needs to work for people who watched WandaVision but, more importantly, needs to work for people who didn’t, who maybe [Avengers: Endgame] was the last time they saw Wanda, or one of the earlier movies, or maybe she’s a character they’re meeting for the first time. There will always be different layers of understanding, but we don’t want there to be a barrier to entry."

Feige has stressed that people who don't watch the MCU shows on Disney+ won't be lost when they watch the movies, stressing the need to make some separations for fans. But despite the inevitable assumption that some fans will be left out, Marvel's mastermind is trying to make sure every fan gets what they want.

"The reaction [to WandaVision has] been great,” said Feige. “It’s been fun. It’s essentially like a new opening weekend every week because we would always go around to theaters back when we used to do that and get reactions online from people in the theatre. Now it’s the same thing. It’s fun, depending on what coast you’re on, to stay up late and listen or watch the reaction [in] real-time. I would say it’s unveiling very much in the way we hoped it would, that we designed the series to provide a dialogue week to week, knowing that we were going to release them each week by week. If we were ever going to change that, then maybe we’d think about a different version. But even when you binge things, I still like that hook at the end of an episode. But I would say it’s continued what we like about the ending of our movies or the tag in our movies, just with a more immediate week-to-week structure. So we’ll keep proceeding that way until we learn something new and have to shift."

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

