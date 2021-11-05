Elizabeth Olsen Didn't Understand the Marvel Multiverse Until She Started Doctor Strange Sequel

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most impressive feats in film, and it seems the franchise is set to expand in an all-new way. As the series moves into a new phase, Doctor Strange has vowed to shake things up with a romp through the multiverse in his sequel outing. Of course, this will all come on the heels of WandaVision, the Disney+ series which ended with a full introduction of the Scarlet Witch's powers. And during a recent chat, star Elizabeth Olsen admitted it took WandaVision to help her understand the Marvel multiverse.

This tidbit came to light when Olsen sat down with WandaVision's executive producer Jac Schaeffer for an interview at Variety. The pair spoke at length about the secretive series following its epic finale, and Olsen said she had no clue about the multiverse when she began work on this series.

"I didn’t know about the multiverse when we were filming this. So I wouldn’t assume that that’s what was happening. I thought it was just a clever way to have a Pietro. I didn’t understand the larger plan of the multiverse until I started working on “Multiverse,” or whatever our movie’s called, the “Doctor Strange” sequel," the actress shared.

Of course, it seems Olsen is very familiar with the concept now. WandaVision ended with a cliffhanger that could lead to the Scarlet Witch's decision to blow the multiverse wide open. Obviously, Doctor Strange has done his fair share of astral exploration of the multiverse as he used it to find a way to defeat Thanos. With the MCU changing at a fast pace, the formal introduction of the multiverse will help feed Marvel Studios with content for years to come.

Of course, all things concerning the multiverse are being kept under key where the MCU is concerned. Theories are the only thing bolstering fans as they await new information on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is slated to debut in March 2022, and the date has not moved in light of the ongoing pandemic.

What do you think of Olsen's crash course on the multiverse? How would you like the MCU to approach the concept?